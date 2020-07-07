Duane Lindsey

Duane Elliott Lindsey
June 5, 2020
Raleigh
Duane Elliott Lindsey left this earth for his heavenly home July 5, 2020 at the age of 66. He passed peacefully at home with his wife Tina at his side. He was a native of Pennsylvania. He earned a Masters degree in computer science at Union college in New York. He spent most of his career with IBM until the product line he worked on was sold to Genesys, where he retired. Duane will be deeply missed by his family and friends. The world lost one of its' greatest gifts with his passing. He was a true Renaissance man. His kindness and generosity were known to all whose lives he touched. Duane was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Sheila Lindsey. He leaves behind this wife Tina Goodman, two sisters Cynthia Webber and Deborah Tuller and his brother John Lindsey, nieces Cassandra Haddad, Catherine Staples and Karen Jordan and nephews Bruce Tuller, Aaron Lindsey and Tim Lindsey, along with multiple great nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will hold a celebration of his life at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donation in his name be made to the ALS Association (www.alsa.org
).