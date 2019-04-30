Durwood Stone Pegram



August 8, 1939 - April 27, 2019



Raleigh



Durwood Stone Pegram died on April 27, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born on August 8, 1939 in Wake Forest, NC to Rev. McKinley (M.A.) and Lula Stone Pegram. Durwood is survived by his wife of 52 years, Bernice "Bernie" Joyce Pegram; daughter Angela Stahl; son Jonathan (Lacey); grandchildren Samantha Stahl, Carter and Kinley Pegram; sister Elaine Forehand (Tom) and brother Emmanuel Pegram (Peggy); one aunt, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Durwood attended Atlantic Christian College and received his B.S. degree from NYSU. He was a high school teacher and coach in Franklin County, as well as a Planning and Research Engineer with the NC Department of Transportation for 30 years. Durwood also served in the NC National Guard for 21 years and retired as a sergeant major.



Durwood served in many capacities at Temple Baptist Church and more recently at Trinity Baptist Church. He was involved in many civic activities, serving as president of the Capital City Civitan Club and volunteering at the North Raleigh Ministries' Crisis Center.



The family will receive visitors on May 1 from 6PM to 8PM at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home (1701 E. Millbrook Rd., Raleigh, NC 27609) and a memorial service will be held to celebrate Durwood's life on May 2 at 1PM at Trinity Baptist Church (4815 Six Forks Rd., Raleigh, NC 27609).



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Triangle/Eastern NC Chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (3739 National Drive, Suite 202, Raleigh, NC 27612 or [email protected]) or Trinity Baptist Church (4815 Six Forks Road, Raleigh, NC 27609). Published in The News & Observer from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019