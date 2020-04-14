|
|
Dustin Hayward Williams
April 11, 1997 - April 9, 2020
Clayton
Formally from Wilson, NC. Dustin was tragically taken from us on April 9, 2020. He was survived by his fiance Harold McLeod of the home, his mother Sandra Michelle Williams of Wilson. His father Edward Kenneth Rogister II of Tarboro. His brothers Edward Kenneth Rogister lll (Amber), Richard Allen Rogister, Christopher Lee Whitley, Jordan Rogister and Nickolas James Whitley. His aunt and second mother Shannon Lamm Dunn (Jay).His favorite cousin Jessica Leanne Williams. His future sister-in-law Lisa McLeod and future brother-in-law Rickey McLeod. His uncle Steve Allen Williams (Donna). His paternal grandfather Edward Kenneth Rogister l. His fur babies Chloe and Daisy. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Marion Gail Williams, maternal grandfather Lawrence Steve Williams, his Aunt Lisa Gail bowling, his paternal grandmother Marilyn Rogister Bradley.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 14, 2020