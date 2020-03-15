Home

Dwight Smith


1932 - 2020
Dwight Smith Obituary
Dwight Thomas Smith

July 22, 1932 – March 13, 2020

Garner

Dwight Thomas Smith, 87, passed away Friday. He was a retired barber and the former owner of Center Plaza Sundry Shop in Raleigh. A native of Harnett County, Dwight was son of the late Carlton and Ossie Baker Smith. In addition to his parents, Dwight was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years, Peggy Yeargan Smith.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 2:00 PM at New Bethel Baptist Church, Garner. Burial will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park, Raleigh.

He is survived by his daughter, Martha Smith Worley (Carl) of Garner; grandchildren, John Woodall (Tabitha) of Concord, Amy Woodall of Willow Spring, Joshua Woodall of Garner, Paul Worley (Beverly) of Clayton, Sarah Worley Williams (Yancey) of Clayton; great-grandchildren, Caitlyn, Benjamin, Ashton, Daniel, Austin, Dustin, Chesney, David, Hunter, Parker, Paxton, Riley and Brock; sisters, Coreen McKee of Raleigh and Annie Dell Wilkes of Lillington.

Memorial contributions may be made to New Bethel Baptist Church, 2110 Benson Rd. Garner, NC 27529

Condolences may be made to the family at bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 15, 2020
