Dyan Elliott Wilson Connelly
January 13, 1935 - November 14, 2019
Raleigh
Dyan Elliott Wilson Connelly, champion athlete, musician, artist, life-long educator, and so much more, died peacefully at home on November 14, 2019, with family by her side.
She is survived by a loving husband of 39 years, Col. Frank P. Connelly, USA, Retired, daughter Helen Crouse (Bob), granddaughters Sophie and Charlotte of Raleigh; daughter Cathy Goldberg (Dan) of Red Bank, NJ, and son Frank Connelly III of San Antonio, TX; grandsons Adam Goldberg (Nicole) of New York, NY, Jeffrey Goldberg (Tracy) of Arvada, CO, Frank Connelly (Meghan) of Morgan's Point Resort, TX and great-grandchildren Emerson Grace, Logan Alexander, and Darcy Camille.
The family will receive friends at the home of Helen and Bob Crouse, Saturday, December 7th from 1pm - 4pm.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in Dyan's name to Transitions LifeCare of Raleigh.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2019