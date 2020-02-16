Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
(919) 467-8108
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
1:30 PM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dylan Arnold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dylan S. Arnold


2003 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dylan S. Arnold Obituary
Dylan Scott Arnold

Raleigh

Dylan Scott Arnold, 16, passed away on February 13, 2020.

Dylan was born on July 24, 2003 in Raleigh, North Carolina to Stephen and Sandra Arnold.

He enjoyed fishing, camping, and trips to Disneyworld. Dylan was a fan of NC State and the Boston Red Sox. He was also a member of the ROTC with West Johnston High School, and loved to play baseball.

In addition to his parents, Stephen and Sandra, Dylan leaves behind his sister, Taylor and her fiance', Justyn Perry; grandparents, Eddie and Faye; and his beloved dog, Dasher.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 pm on Sunday, February 16, 2020 in the Chapel of Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 200 SE Maynard Rd. Cary, NC 27511.

Condolences may be sent at:

www.brownwynncary.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dylan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -