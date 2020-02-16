|
Dylan Scott Arnold
Raleigh
Dylan Scott Arnold, 16, passed away on February 13, 2020.
Dylan was born on July 24, 2003 in Raleigh, North Carolina to Stephen and Sandra Arnold.
He enjoyed fishing, camping, and trips to Disneyworld. Dylan was a fan of NC State and the Boston Red Sox. He was also a member of the ROTC with West Johnston High School, and loved to play baseball.
In addition to his parents, Stephen and Sandra, Dylan leaves behind his sister, Taylor and her fiance', Justyn Perry; grandparents, Eddie and Faye; and his beloved dog, Dasher.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 pm on Sunday, February 16, 2020 in the Chapel of Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 200 SE Maynard Rd. Cary, NC 27511.
Condolences may be sent at:
www.brownwynncary.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 16, 2020