S. Edward "Ed" Miller
Willow Spring
Mr. S. Edward "Ed" Miller, age 76, of 1272 Two Claude Road died peacefully Tuesday, October 1, 2019, after five and one-half months in UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill, NC from complications of esophageal cancer surgery. Funeral Service will be 11:00AM Friday, October 4, 2019, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 1241 Old Fairground Road, Willlow Spring, NC. Officiating will be Revs. Lester Bledsoe, Rudy Halstead and Dr. Adam English. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Miller was born in Cumberland County on March 3, 1943 to the late Prentiss Odell and Lela Mae Sorrell Miller and was known locally by his nickname "Mousey". He was also preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Miller and sister, Judy Mae Miller. He was a graduate of Benson High School, Campbell University and earned his masters and principal certification from East Carolina University. Mr. Miller was a retired educator serving 37 years with the North Carolina Public School System. He loved the outdoors, nature, doing yard work such as planting flowers and cutting grass. Mr. Miller was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church where he served in many capacities. He was also a member of The Gideon's International, charter member of the Angier Rotary Club and current member of the Dunn-Erwin Rotary Club.
Mr. Miller began his career at West Carteret High School in Morehead City as a science teacher and coach. He came to Harnett County in 1970 to accept a position at the old Angier High School and later held positions in the Harnett County Schools system as Director of Instruction and Emergency System Assistance Act (ESAA) math lab instructor and ESAA Director. Mr. Miller was principal of Angier Middle School and Angier Elementary School from 1977 to 1995. He retired as principal of Erwin Elementary in 2003.
Mr. Miller received awards in education, including 1978-1979 Outstanding Young Educator from the Angier Jaycees,1982-1983 Boss of the Year by the Harnett County Association of Educational Office Personnel and 1996-1997 Wachovia Principal of the Year. He is also a past president of the Harnett/Lee County Middle School Athletic Conference and twice elected president of the Harnett County Principals Association.
Mr. Miller's establishment of student recognition assemblies and local spelling bees led to the countywide Academic All-Stars and Harnett County Spelling Bee, respectively. He also was the first middle school principal in Harnett County to establish Special Interest Courses, after-school programs and a Junior Beta Club.
Surviving includes his wife of 53 years, Jackie H. Miller; sons and daughters-in-law, Steven Edward and Danah Miller of Four Oaks and Michael Andrew and Brooke Miller of Raleigh; grandchildren, Alanah Miller, Harrison Miller, Eliza Miller, Ellie Miller and Andrew Miller; brother, Larry Miller and wife, Olevia of Raleigh; sisters, Gloria Matthews of Swansboro and Sylvia Cash and husband, Bruce of Raleigh; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 5:00PM - 8:00PM, Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and other times at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Brotherhood,1272 Two Claude Road, Willow Spring, NC 27592 or the Dunn- Erwin Rotary Club, P.O. Box 475, Dunn, NC 28335.
