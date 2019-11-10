|
Edwin Kendall "Ken" Hines
Raleigh
Edwin Kendall "Ken" Hines passed away on November 9, 2019, after fighting a long and courageous battle with illness. Throughout his battle, Ken's courage, independence, dignity, and determinedness were apparent to all around him.
Ken was born on August 14, 1933, in Cary, NC. He was the second of 4 children of Mr. William Jack Hines of Statesville and Mrs. Inez Rupard Hines of Yadkinville. Ken and his family moved to Raleigh when he was a young boy, and he graduated from Broughton High School in 1951. He attended Wake Forest University for two years before being drafted into the US Army.
Ken lived his life boldly, and after receiving his draft notice, he promptly proposed to his high school sweetheart, Becky Powers of Raleigh. She said yes, and they hurriedly rented a bus for the families. They headed just over the South Carolina border, where you could get a marriage license on the same day. On December 20, 1954, Ken and Becky were married at First Baptist Church in Dillon, and they shared 62 years of marriage together.
They moved to Bordeaux, France, as newlyweds, while Ken served in the Army. Upon his return, Ken graduated from Wake Forest University in 1956. The family then moved back to Raleigh, where they would live and work all of their life.
Ken had a long and successful career as an entrepreneur, starting with a large paper route in high school. After college, Ken started off working for his Dad's woodworking business, then sold roofing materials, owned a fuel oil distributor, and was in the specialty advertising business. Then in 1967, Ken started Steamex of NC/Sunbelt USA, a distributor of carpet cleaning and restoration equipment and supplies. Sunbelt had a successful run of over 50 years, becoming a nationally known supplier. Ken was a very hard worker, a bold entrepreneur, and most importantly, he was known for honesty and fair dealings.
Ken was also a very generous giver and supporter of many charitable causes. He was active in civic affairs, including the Raleigh Jaycees and the Raleigh Sales and Marketing Club. Ken was a life long member of Hayes Barton Baptist Church.
Ken was an avid golfer, and he and Becky were long time members of Carolina Country Club. Ken was also an avid boater and hunter. He took up running later in life and participated in many races. Ken and Becky owned second homes at Wrightsville Beach for many years, and our family enjoyed many happy memories with them there.
Ken was a strong family man. He is predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Becky Powers Hines. He leaves behind a large and loving family and many friends, including son Ken Hines Jr. and his wife Cathy, daughter Becky Hines Boyette and her husband Steve; grandchildren Stephen Boyette Jr., Blair Cobb and her husband Kevin, Kendall Betts and her husband Tyler, Scott Hines, and Kelly Hines; and great grandson Paxton Boyette and great granddaughter Becca Cobb; brothers W.J. Hines Jr. and Robert M. Hines, and sister Betty Huffman and her husband Don.
A private family burial will be held at Historic Oakwood Cemetery.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 2 pm at Hayes Barton Baptist Church, 1800 Glenwood Ave. Raleigh, NC. A reception will follow at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the .
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, St. Mary's Street Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 10, 2019