Ernest Lindsay Reed II
January 22, 1931 – August 14, 2019
Raleigh
Ernest Lindsay Reed II, 88, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at his home in Raleigh early Wednesday morning, August 14.
He was born in Hertford, NC to Durward Felton Reed and Mary Tucker Reed. He was preceded in death by his older brother, Durward Felton Reed, Jr. He graduated from Perquimans County High School in 1949 and went on to attend Wake Forest University, where he was a member of the KA fraternity. He received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in 1953 and soon after, enlisted in the United States Coast Guard, where he served until 1955.
That same year he joined Wachovia Bank and Trust Company in Raleigh, where he worked for 35 years. As Manager of Regional Financial Institutions, he was responsible for financial institution relationships in Eastern North Carolina and Virginia. He was involved with the North Carolina Bankers Association and was President of the Eastern North Carolina Chapter of the Bank Administration Institute from 1971 to 1972. He was later made North Carolina State Director of BAI. He also served on the Corporate Board of Mack Stores, Inc. of Sanford.
He retired in 1990 and filled his retirement years traveling both stateside and abroad with his loving wife of 62 years, Virginia Peyton Gray Reed. A lively storyteller, he also enjoyed antiques, investing and spending time with friends and family.
He was a devoted member of St. Michael's Episcopal Church in Raleigh since 1957, serving as vestry member and usher. He was also a member of the Raleigh Jaycees and the Supper Club, a close-knit and longtime group of friends.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Peyton Gray Reed, son Ernest Lindsay Reed III and wife Gina of Norfolk, VA, son Garland Gray Reed and wife Debbie of Raleigh, and son Peyton Tucker Reed and wife Sheila of Los Angeles, CA.
In addition, "Big Daddy" is survived by nine grandchildren whom he adored: Elisabeth, Stephen, Josiah, Rebekah, Andrew, Caroline and husband Hunter, Deborah, Dexter and Charlie.
A service will be held at St. Michael's Episcopal Church in Raleigh at 2pm on Monday, August 19th. The family will receive friends following the service in the parish hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to (donate.lls.org) or St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 1520 Canterbury Road, Raleigh, NC 27608.
The family would like to thank the caregivers from Lilies of Hope, the hospice workers from Heartland Hospice and Dr. Robert Starkenburg and his staff.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019