E. Richard Jones, Jr.



Raleigh



E. Richard Jones, Jr., better known to his friends and family as Dick, left this earth on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at his home. He was born in Winston-Salem, NC in 1932 to E. Richard Jones, Sr. and Laveda Hunter Jones. He graduated from Reynolds High School and served in the U.S. Navy from '52 to '54. After the Navy, Dick obtain his AB degree at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1958 and then graduated from UNC's School of Law in 1961. He was admitted to the State Bar in 1961 after which he clerked for Chief Justice John Winborne of the North Carolina Supreme Court and was later Judge Susie Marshall Sharp's first law clerk. After these clerkships, Dick joined the law firm of Bunn, Hatch, Little & Bunn which later became Hatch, Little, Bunn, Jones, Few & Berry where he practiced law until 1991. At that time he opened his own law office practicing criminal law, personal injury, real estate closings and real estate matters for both Wake County and the City of Raleigh.



Dick loved the UNC Tar Heels and Atlanta Braves and his siamese cat, Charlie. He played the trumpet in his high school band, the UNC Marching Band and the Navy Band.



He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Ellen Jones, two daughters Lillian Jones and Katherine Jones and wife, Cindy Faust, sister, Carol Wade, niece, Kelly Wade, nephews, Ret. Col Bob Jones and wife, Elizabeth, Jason Jones and wife, Michelle, and Chris Jones and wife, Sheree.



A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the York Auditorium in the McSwain Center at the J.C. Raulston Arboretum in Raleigh, NC.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to: Safe Haven for Cats, 8431-137 Garvey Drive, Raleigh, NC 27616.



