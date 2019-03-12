Earl Delano Haithcock



July 9, 1933 - March 7, 2019



Cary



Earl Delano Haithcock, 85, of Cary, NC joined his daughter, Sabrina Haithcock Heffington, in heaven on March 7, 2019. He is survived by his wife Janet Bullock Haithcock; daughters, Teresa (Jack) Bennett and Suzanne (Paul) Martin; grandchildren, Sean, Eric, Natalie, and Luke; sister Betty (Joe) Peoples. He is preceded in death by his sister, Barbara (David) Dickerson, and his mother, Bessie Hudson Haithcock. Earl was a former Warrenton resident and 1951 graduate of John Graham High School, where he was the quarterback of the football team and voted best looking boy of his senior class. He enlisted as a Private in the NC Army National Guard in 1950 and after 35 years of service, ended his military career in 1986 having earned the rank of Colonel. Earl was also a tobacco buyer for American Tobacco Co. for over 40 years in NC, TN, and KY. Earl was a very proud grandfather and enjoyed spending time with his family on the Outer Banks. He stayed current with the latest technologies and could often be found researching on his computer. You would never find him without one of his baseball caps collected from his numerous adventures.



A wake will be held Thursday, March 14th, 5:00 – 7:00 at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home in Cary. A graveside service with military honors will be held Friday, March 15th at 2:00 at Historic Oakwood Cemetery in Raleigh. Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary