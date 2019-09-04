|
|
Earl Eugene Holman, Jr.
November 9, 1927 - August 28, 2019
Suwanee
Earl Eugene Holman, Jr. passed away peacefully on August 28, 2019 in Suwanee, Georgia. Born November 9, 1927 in Pontiac, IL to Sadie Hester Foster Holman and Earl Eugene Holman, Sr., Earl spent his youth in Tuscaloosa, AL and Washington, DC. He was the grandson of the esteemed Superior Court Judge Henry Bacon Foster and was affectionately nick named "Red" by his favorite uncle William Joshua Foster. During World War II, Earl left school early to enlist in the Marine Corps where he served in the Pacific. After leaving the service, he returned to Tuscaloosa to attend the University of Alabama where he served as president of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.
After college, Earl moved to Atlanta, Georgia where he met and married Margaret Janice Morgan on January 30, 1955. They relocated to Greensboro, North Carolina and had three children. Happily married for 62 years, the family lived in Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and Raleigh. Earl worked in retail management before moving back to Georgia in 2013.
Active in the Boy Scouts and as a leader of Troop 720 in Winston-Salem, Earl led the first of many 50-mile hikes on the Appalachian Trail. He was an avid fan of the University of Alabama's "Crimson Tide" football and ACC basketball.
Earl is survived by his three children, Bill Holman and Stephanie Bass of Pittsboro, NC, Meg Holman Thompson and Scott Thompson of Suwanee, GA, Pete and Ann Holman, of Athens, GA, and four grandchildren, John and Caitlin Thompson, of Suwanee, GA, Christian and Rachel Thompson of Camp Humphries, South Korea, Morgan Holman of Orlando, FL, and Suzanne Holman of Alpharetta, GA.
Memorial donations in Earl's memory can be made to the Old Hickory Council BSA, 6600 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27106.
On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 201 Morningside Drive, Buford, Georgia 30518. 770-945-9999.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 4, 2019