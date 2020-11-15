1/1
Earl L. Ashe
1933 - 2020
Earl L. Ashe

February 8, 1933 - November 12, 2020

Raleigh

Earl L. Ashe, a pioneer in the early days of television, passed away on November 12, 2020.

As a teen, he joined the Army and later became a member of the 82 Airborne Division.

Upon his discharge he attended NC State and graduated as an English major from UNC Chapel Hill. He then began his career in television, first at several small television stations then moving to Raleigh to help launch WRAL.

During his career at WRAL he produced and directed the daily news, the Uncle Paul children's show, local wrestling and many other shows and commercials. While there, he had the honor of working with future Senator Jesse Helms and producing a show for Presidents John F. Kennedy and Gerald Ford.

Years later he joined with Senator Helms to write, produce and direct commercials for his senatorial campaigns, and went on to do so for numerous other senatorial and congressional campaigns including those of Senators ` John East, and Lauch Faircloth. He also was involved in the initial North Carolina leg of Ronald Reagan`s presidential campaign and the presidential campaign of Steve Forbes.

Earl is survived by his wife Carolyn; his son Phillip; his daughter Karen (Amy); grandson Cooper; sisters Deidre Hockman, Lillian Elliott (Bill), and Donella Dzengeleski (Joseph); and brothers George Ashe, Sam Ashe and Wayne Ashe (Debbie); and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private family graveside service, officiated by Dr. Peter Burgess, will be held on Tuesday, November 17th at Raleigh Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Alzheimer`s Association or Transitions LifeCare.

Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com.

Published in The News and Observer on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Graveside service
Raleigh Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
9197837128
