April 26, 1935 - February 12, 2020

Raleigh, North Carolina - A virtual Memorial Service for Earl MacCormac will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 2pm. Links to the service and to zoom for visiting afterwards can be found on the web site of St. Giles Presbyterian Church,

Earl MacCormac, Davidson College Philosophy Professor, Science Adviser to Gov. Jim Martin and Research Professor at Duke's Medical Center passed away in February. His original Memorial Service was postponed because of the pandemic.



