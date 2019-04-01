Earl Wayne Miller



April 2, 1934 - March 31, 2019



Raleigh



Earl Wayne Miller, 84, passed away Sunday morning, March 31, 2019 in Raleigh NC. He was born to Everette and Lily Miller on April 2, 1934 and raised in Danville, Illinois. After earning a Bachelor's degree in Engineering from the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana, Earl worked his entire career at IBM. Earl loved woodworking and never turned down an opportunity to build something. He loved Emerald Isle and working on charitable events organized by the Optimist Club of Raleigh.



Earl is survived by his childhood sweetheart and wife of 62 years Kathryn R. Miller. He is survived by two children, Mill W. Miller (Charlotte) and Mark D. Miller, and three grandchildren, Ellen M. Miller, Daniel E. Miller and Amanda L. Miller, and sisters Joann Trimble and Diane Bartlett (Dennis).



A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, April 2 at 7:00 pm at Grace Lutheran Church, 5010 Six Forks Rd, Raleigh. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Optimist Club of Raleigh. Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary