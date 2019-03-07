Earline Faye Driver Arnold



February 1, 1941 - March 5, 2019



Goldsboro



Earline Faye Driver Arnold, 78, completed her journey home on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 to the welcoming words, "Well done, my good and faithful servant."



Faye was born in Wayne County on February 1, 1941 to the late Samuel and Irene Ellis Driver and was married for 48 years to the late Robert Patrick Arnold who preceded her in death on August 16, 2014. She was an active member of The First Pentecostal Holiness Church and the Tuesday Morning Prayer Group. Faye's faith in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ was her anchor. Her sincere smile, enthusiastic love of life, and concern for all people endeared her to those she met. She loved everyone, encouraged others, and had abundant energy. Faye will be remembered by her family as a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother and Mimi. She will be missed by all who were blessed enough to know her.



The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Seymour Funeral Home followed by a service to celebrate Faye's life at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel with Rev. Bill Rose officiating. Interment will be in the Hastings Cemetery.



Faye is survived by her daughters, Angela Arnold Somer (Gregory) and Rhonda Reid; sons, Jonathan Lee Arnold (Yared) and Stephen Hicks; and grandchildren, Alexander Bennett, Owen Michael, Sarah Beth and Meredith Somer, Jason and Jimmy Myatt; and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Jean Collier and Margie Hayden and several nieces and nephews she loved very much.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given to the ministries at The First Pentecostal Holiness Church, 1100 The First Church Road, Goldsboro, NC 27534.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.seymourfuneralhome.com Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 7, 2019