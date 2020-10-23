"E.C."
EARLY C. GUPTON, JR.
December 27, 1925 - October 21, 2020
LOUISBURG
Early Cope "E.C." Gupton, Jr., 94, of Louisburg, died peacefully Wednesday morning at his home.
E.C. was a son of the late Cope and Ethel Murphy Gupton, Sr. He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Margaret P. Gupton; son, Earl Gupton; sisters, Vivian Jennings and Lena Pleasants; brothers, Russell Gupton and Millard Gupton.
E.C. served his country in the U.S. Navy. He was a car salesman for many years and retired when he was 84 years old.
A graveside service will be 3 p.m. Friday at Lancaster Memorial Park. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
E.C. is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Patsy G. and Bob Gardner; grandchildren, Jenny Gupton, Nikki Helmers (Craig), Chad Gardner (Robin), and Lindsay Gay (Matt); 7 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Cedar Rock First Baptist Church, 4879 NC Hwy. 56 E., Castalia, NC 27816.
Arrangements are by Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, Louisburg, www.stricklandfuneralhome.net
.