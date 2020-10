"E.C."EARLY C. GUPTON, JR.December 27, 1925 - October 21, 2020LOUISBURGEarly Cope "E.C." Gupton, Jr., 94, of Louisburg, died peacefully Wednesday morning at his home.E.C. was a son of the late Cope and Ethel Murphy Gupton, Sr. He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Margaret P. Gupton; son, Earl Gupton; sisters, Vivian Jennings and Lena Pleasants; brothers, Russell Gupton and Millard Gupton.E.C. served his country in the U.S. Navy. He was a car salesman for many years and retired when he was 84 years old.A graveside service will be 3 p.m. Friday at Lancaster Memorial Park. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.E.C. is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Patsy G. and Bob Gardner; grandchildren, Jenny Gupton, Nikki Helmers (Craig), Chad Gardner (Robin), and Lindsay Gay (Matt); 7 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Cedar Rock First Baptist Church, 4879 NC Hwy. 56 E., Castalia, NC 27816.Arrangements are by Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, Louisburg, www.stricklandfuneralhome.net