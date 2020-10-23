1/1
Early C. "E.C" Gupton Jr.
"E.C."

EARLY C. GUPTON, JR.

December 27, 1925 - October 21, 2020

LOUISBURG

Early Cope "E.C." Gupton, Jr., 94, of Louisburg, died peacefully Wednesday morning at his home.

E.C. was a son of the late Cope and Ethel Murphy Gupton, Sr. He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Margaret P. Gupton; son, Earl Gupton; sisters, Vivian Jennings and Lena Pleasants; brothers, Russell Gupton and Millard Gupton.

E.C. served his country in the U.S. Navy. He was a car salesman for many years and retired when he was 84 years old.

A graveside service will be 3 p.m. Friday at Lancaster Memorial Park. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

E.C. is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Patsy G. and Bob Gardner; grandchildren, Jenny Gupton, Nikki Helmers (Craig), Chad Gardner (Robin), and Lindsay Gay (Matt); 7 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Cedar Rock First Baptist Church, 4879 NC Hwy. 56 E., Castalia, NC 27816.

Arrangements are by Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, Louisburg, www.stricklandfuneralhome.net.

Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Lancaster Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Home
103 W. Franklin Street
Louisburg, NC 27549
(919) 496-4191
