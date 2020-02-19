|
|
Earthie Randall "Bud" Mendenhall
August 17, 1948 - February 17, 2020
Franklinton
Earthie Randall "Bud" Mendenhall , 71 , of Franklinton passed away on Monday, February 17th, 2020 . He was born on August 17, 1948 to the late Rupert and Esther Wood Mendenhall. In addition to his parents, Bud was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Mendenhall.
Bud was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He was a member of Franklinton Baptist Church. Bud enjoyed socializing with others, and listening to country gospel music. He was a faithful fan of UNC Basketball.
Bud is survived by his wife, Catherine Ball "Kay" Mendenhall; his daughters, Angela Eudy and Julie Wilkins; his five grandchildren, Emma Eudy, Lucas Eudy, Kayla Mendenhall, Meredith Wilkins, and Austin Wilkins; his brothers, Vance Mendenhall, and J.R. Mendenhall (Judy); and a sister-in-law, Donna Mendenhall.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-1:45pm on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Franklinton Baptist Church, 102 West Mason St. Franklinton, NC 27525 where a memorial service will be held at 2:00pm with the Reverend David Averette officiating.
In lieu of flowers, consider contributions to Transitions LifeCare www.transitionslifecare.org/donate/ or Franklinton Baptist Church. Arrangements are being handled by First Cremation Society. Online condolences may be made to www.firstcremation.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 19, 2020