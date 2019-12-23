|
Eddie Edward Eason
March 3, 1947 - December 19, 2019
Franklinton
Eddie Edward Eason, 72, of Franklinton, NC, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 after years of declining health. He was born March 3, 1947 to the late Melvin and Sarah "Ruth" Garner Eason. In addition to his parents Eddie was preceded in death by a brother, Ricky Eason; and a brother-in-law, Danny O'Neal.
Eddie is survived by his wife, Imogene Gay Eason; his daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Gary Kearney; his grandson, Justin Kearney; brothers, Jerry Garner (Brenda) and Roy Eason (Flo); sisters, Carol O'Neal and Lynn Creech (Danny); special friends Marie and Peewee Williamson of Nelson, VA ; Bob White of Franklinton; David Griffin of Henderson; Buddy Matthews of Kittrell; and George and Esther Eury of Frankinton .
Eddie served his country in the U.S. Army from 1967-1970 and was a Purple Heart recipient. He loved his horses, motorcycles, chocolate ice cream, and sweet tea. Eddie enjoyed trail rides, watching wrestling, and times with friends.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 with Pastors Carl Hunter and Spencer Strickland officiating with burial at Pine Forest Memorial Gardens in Wake Forest.
Special gratitude is extended to Linda, Melissa, Chastidy, and Rebecca who have cared for Eddie and to Dr. Atree, Dr. Donohue, and Dr. Charles. Arrangements are being handled by Lancaster's Franklinton Chapel.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 23, 2019