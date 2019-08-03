|
|
Eddie Lee Gupton
June 2, 1941 - July 31, 2019
Garner
Eddie Lee Gupton, of Garner, NC departed this life on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
Funeral Service: 11:00 AM, Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Lea Funeral Home Chapel, 2500 Poole Road, Raleigh, NC.
Visitation: 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM, preceding the funeral service at the chapel.
Interment: Carolina Biblical Gardens, Garner, NC.
Survivors: Wife, Otelia Smith-Gupton of the home; Daughters, Belinda Smith of Waldorf, MD, Wanda King (Byron) of Macomb, MI, Natshacha McEachin (Anthony) of Raleigh, NC, Yulanda Gupton of Garner, NC, Zandra Braswell (Terrance) of Willow Springs, NC and Cassandra Jones of Raleigh, NC; Sisters, Annie Gray Fogg of Holly Springs, NC and Edith Gupton of Garner, NC; Brothers, Perry Gupton, Jr (LouGlenda) of Smithfield, NC and Apostle Halvester Gupton (Alma) of Garner, NC; 5 Grandchildren.
Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 3, 2019