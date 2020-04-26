|
"Eddie" Stirling
Died April 23, 2020
Raleigh
Eddie passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020. She was born in London, England, and has been a resident of Raleigh since 1986.
Eddie was a passionate volunteer and an avid fan of Duke Basketball.
She leaves behind her husband of 69 years, Alan; son, David (Shelley); daughters, Jacky and Beverley (Glenn Eskow); four grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
In light of the current pandemic, a private interment will be held at Raleigh Memorial Park. A memorial service will be planned for the future.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eddie's memory to The Salvation Army, 1863 Capital Blvd, Raleigh, NC 27604.
Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 26, 2020