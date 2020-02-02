Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wake Funeral Service
600 Gathering Park Cir Ste 101
Cary, NC 27519
(919) 465-0989
Resources
More Obituaries for Edgar Doyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edgar Elmer Doyle


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edgar Elmer Doyle Obituary
Edgar Elmer Doyle

08/10/1938 - 01/29/2020

Cary

Edgar Elmer Doyle, 81, of Cary, North Carolina, passed away on January 29, 2020. Edgar was born the second of six children on August 10, 1938 to Elmer and Eleanor (Hopkins) Doyle in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Edgar moved to Cary in 2006 to be near his daughters and grandchildren. Edgar held a Philadelphia "A" license as a stationary engineer and he was employed by the City of Philadelphia, Firestone Tires, and SPS Technologies prior to retirement in 2001. He is predeceased by his parents, his wife Barbara, an infant daughter, and his sisters Marie and Betty. Edgar is survived by his daughter Lisa Edwards (Mark), his daughter Frances Doyle, and 4 grandsons: Will, Daniel, and Timothy Edwards and Patrick Doyle. He is also survived by his sister Helen Maurer (John), his sister Eleanor, brother Frank Doyle, and numerous nieces and nephews. A private service and burial will be at Lawnview Cemetery in Rockledge, PA.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Dorcas Ministries of Cary, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edgar's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -