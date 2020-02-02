|
Edgar Elmer Doyle
08/10/1938 - 01/29/2020
Cary
Edgar Elmer Doyle, 81, of Cary, North Carolina, passed away on January 29, 2020. Edgar was born the second of six children on August 10, 1938 to Elmer and Eleanor (Hopkins) Doyle in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Edgar moved to Cary in 2006 to be near his daughters and grandchildren. Edgar held a Philadelphia "A" license as a stationary engineer and he was employed by the City of Philadelphia, Firestone Tires, and SPS Technologies prior to retirement in 2001. He is predeceased by his parents, his wife Barbara, an infant daughter, and his sisters Marie and Betty. Edgar is survived by his daughter Lisa Edwards (Mark), his daughter Frances Doyle, and 4 grandsons: Will, Daniel, and Timothy Edwards and Patrick Doyle. He is also survived by his sister Helen Maurer (John), his sister Eleanor, brother Frank Doyle, and numerous nieces and nephews. A private service and burial will be at Lawnview Cemetery in Rockledge, PA.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Dorcas Ministries of Cary, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 2, 2020