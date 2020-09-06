1/1
Edgar F. Daniels
Edgar Foster Daniels

Raleigh

A graveside service for Edgar Foster Daniels, who passed away on July 31, 2020, will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, September 23rd at Historic Oakwood Cemetery. Edgar will be laid to rest alongside his parents and grandparents.

Edgar lived in Santa Fe, New Mexico for many years. He started life and grew up in Raleigh, then lived in both California and New York City where he was an actor and very involved in the arts, especially the opera. Edgar served on The News & Observer board from the early 1960s until 1995, when the family sold the paper. Edgar never married and is survived by his three first cousins, Lucy Daniels, Patsy Daniels Lindley and Frank Daniels, Jr. Friends of the family are invited to attend.

Brown-Wynne, Saint Mary's St., Raleigh.

Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Historic Oakwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
300 Saint Mary's Street
Raleigh, NC 27605
9198284311
