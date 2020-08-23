Major Edgar G. Lindsey US Army (Ret)



April 17, 1927 – August 5, 2020



Raleigh



Raised in Asheville NC, during the great depression, our father made his career in the Army, beginning at the age of 17 during WWII. It was a long term commitment that included deployments to the Korean and Vietnam wars. In 1947, he met our mom, Nancye, while stationed in Raleigh, NC. His family of 4 daughters and 1 son are incredibly proud of his service to our country. If anything needed fixing, our dad was the go to guy. Nothing made him happier: that and his 2 springer spaniels. In retirement, our parents enjoyed travelling, visiting new places and making new friends for 68 wonderful years. Although we are sad, our dad is now reunited with the love of his life.



