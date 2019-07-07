Edgar Perrin Johnson



January 3, 1927 - July 5, 2019



Clayton



Edgar Perrin Johnson, 92, son of the late James A. and Fannie Rhodes Johnson passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019.



Surviving are his daughters, Patty Jo Johnson and Carolyn Crawford both of Clayton; granddaughter, Jessica Davis and her husband Lance of Clayton; grandson, Joshua Crawford and his wife Krystal of Clayton; and a great granddaughter, Ava Davis. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his wife, Patricia L. Johnson; a daughter, Ann Johnson; brother, Marshall Johnson; sisters, Hilda Boyce and Hazel Mason.



Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11:00am at Amelia Christian Church with entombment following at Pinecrest Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 7th from 5:00 until 7:00 at McLaurin Funeral Home.



While flowers are accepted, memorial contributions may also be made to the SECU Hospice House, 426 Hospital Rd. Smithfield, NC 27577 or to Amelia Christian Church, 1696 Amelia Church Rd. Clayton, NC 27520. Online condolences may be made to the Johnson family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest .com. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton. Published in The News & Observer on July 7, 2019