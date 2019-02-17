Edith Dees Pridgen



October 23, 1923 - February 15, 2019



Fayetteville



Edith Dees Pridgen, 95, of Fayetteville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, February 15, 2019.



Born on October 23, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Charles Gentry and Tishie Wallace Dees.



Edith was predeceased by her beloved husband, William David Pridgen, Sr. She was also preceded in death by daughter Glenda Bell; son William David Pridgen, Jr; and siblings Glenn Dees, Robert Dees, Charles Dees, Jr, and Ida Jean Parker.



Edith is survived by daughter Angela Williams (Johnny) of Clayton; daughter-in-law Judi Pridgen of Shallotte; sisters Hilda Melton, Maxine Smith, and Carleen Jackson, all of Fayetteville; two sisters-in-law, Frances Dees of Fayetteville and Elaine Dees of Raleigh; five grandchildren, Edie Henninger (Mike) and Jane Bell of Raleigh, Paige Rivenbark of Longs, SC, William David Pridgen III (Debra) of Ocean Isle Beach, and John Tate Pridgen (Laura) of Calabash; and eight great-grandchildren, Mady Pridgen, Savannah Pridgen, Elijah Pridgen, Johnna Pridgen, Jack Pridgen, Micaela Henninger, McKenna Henninger, and Kenan Davenport.



Visitation will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services in Hope Mills. Graveside service will follow at Gilmont Cemetery in Hope Mills.



In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to Judson Baptist Church, 505 Judson Church Road, Fayetteville, NC 28312. Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 17, 2019