EDITH P. DICKERSON
September 11, 1940 - May 30, 2020
BUNN
Edith Perry Dickerson, 79, of Bunn, passed away Saturday evening.
Edith was a daughter of the late Bennie and Daisy P. Perry. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Ben Larry Dickerson; sisters, Pauline P. Perry, Irene P. Medlin and her brother, Bennie Gray Perry.
A private graveside service will be held Tuesday at Bunn Memorial Gardens.
Edith is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Teresa L. and Jeff Potts of Buchanan, GA; Tara D. Pepper of Raleigh; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Kim Dickerson of Youngsville; grandsons, Zach Dickerson, Trevor Dickerson and Gavin Dickerson; sister, Kathleen P. King of Franklinton.
Arrangements are by Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, Louisburg, www.stricklandfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 1, 2020.