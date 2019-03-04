|
Edith Hales Brantley Pace
December 27,1920 - March 3, 2019
Spring Hope
Funeral service will be Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Spring Hope Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Phillip Hare will officiate the service. Visitation will follow the service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Pace leaves to cherish her memory, daughter, Gayle Pace of the home, son, Ronald H. Pace and wife Brenda of Momeyer, a sister, Peggy B. Johnson of Greenville, two brothers, W.A."Sonny" Brantley of Nashville and Charles F. Brantley and wife Toni of Spring Hope. She also leaves three grandchildren, Ashley Pace and wife Kim of Indian Trail, Patrick Pace and wife Erin of Red Oak and Daniel Pace of Momeyer and seven great-grandchildren, Morgan, Aubrey, Henry, Ezri, Tully, Theo and Tovi.
Flowers are welcome or memorials are requested to Stanhope Baptist Church, 3458 NC Hwy 97 W., Spring Hope, NC 27882.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 4, 2019