Edith Bain Van Keuren Hammond

October 4, 1928 - May 11, 2019

Pittsboro

Beloved wife, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother, Edith was predeceased by her cherished husband Joe, her sister, Mittie Cora Van Keuren, and her parents, Edith Bain and Edgar Brewster Van Keuren. She is survived by her three daughters, Beth Powell, Cathy Hammond and Sissy Holloman; sons-in-law Doug Powell and William Holloman; grandchildren Guyton Powell and his wife Natalie, Cate Powell and her husband Paul Robertson, Keuren Holloman, Daniel Holloman and his husband Scott, and Denby Holloman; great-granddaughter Sunny Robertson and great-grandson Julian Powell. She was born October 4,1928, in Birmingham, Alabama. She attended Howard College (now Samford University) and graduated with honors in English and Biology. Edith was a courageous and forward-thinking community activist and civil servant who was most proud of her service on the court-appointed committee that helped guide the desegregation of the Atlanta Public Schools. Most recently, she helped lead the "Neighbor Helping Neighbor" program at Galloway Ridge, helping fellow residents assist those in need. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Edith can be sent to Galloway Ridge Charitable Fund, 3000 Galloway Ridge Rd., Pittsboro, NC 27312.

Find memorial service information and post condolences at http://www.walkersfuneralservice.com/obituaries.
Published in The News & Observer on May 19, 2019
