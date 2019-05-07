Resources More Obituaries for Edith Johnson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Edith Johnson

August 9, 1931—May 3, 2019



Raleigh, NC



Edith Bradley Johnson passed peacefully, surrounded by family, on Friday, May 3, at Springmoor Retirement Community.



Edith Josephine was born in 1931 to Mildred and Earl Bradley in Scotland Neck, NC. Being an only child, Edith and her first cousin Jerry (Staton) Bachelor went through life as close as sisters.



Edith graduated from Meredith College in 1953, after marrying Paul Jones Johnson, Jr. five months prior. The couple celebrated the birth of their first son, Skip, in 1954, while Paul was stationed at Fort Gordon, GA. A few years later, they welcomed a second son, Brad, born in 1957 in Statesville, NC.



The family settled down in Raleigh in 1958. Six years later, Edith and Paul were overjoyed at the birth of their daughter, Lisa.



Edith and Paul joined Hayes Barton United Methodist Church, giving the family a foundation of Christian faith and friendships that would last a lifetime. Edith was a loyal member of the Chancel Choir at Hayes Barton for more than 45 years. She and Paul shared many years of laughter and fellowship with the members of their supper club, who became their closest friends.



Edith taught at Hardbarger Junior College of Business for more than 20 years, where she was known as an excellent teacher who cared deeply for her students. Her compassion and work-ethic continued as she served as a caregiver for her mother as she battled Alzheimer's, and helped Paul run his business after he lost his sight at age 58.



By far, Edith's greatest passion was her family. Her husband, children, and their spouses (Dale, Kelly, and David), and her grandchildren Paul, Davis, Hannah, Kiley, and Bethany, were the joys of her life. Edith celebrated each accomplishment, supported every new endeavor, and longed for each visit. Her family will always remember her wonderful cooking, holiday and birthday celebrations, and trips to the beach and beyond. Edith was a sweet blessing in the lives of all who knew her.



A service of celebration will be held Saturday, May 11, at 1 PM at Hayes Barton United Methodist Church. Visitation to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hayes Barton UMC, Music Ministry.