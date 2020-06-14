Edith Jones Bowling
1929 - 2020
Edith Jones Bowling

1929 ~ 2020

Apex

Edith Jones Bowling, age 91, died Friday, June 12 after a month-long decline. Born in Belmont NC and raised from age eight at Oxford Orphanage along with a sister and brother, Tommy Jones of Greensboro who survives her. OO was the firm, happy foundation of her life. She attended Nursing School at Cabarrus Memorial in Concord, NC and was impressed by her psychiatry rotation at Dorothea Dix Hospital, so she returned after graduation and worked for over 30 years on night-duty. Married in 1952 for 62 years to William Raeford Bowling (1930-2015) they raised their family in rapidly growing Cary, NC and later moved toward Fuquay near their second daughter and her family where she enjoyed 20 years of familial support and contentment. In recent years she loved cards and letters, all things Christmas, phone calls with numerous relatives and friends, and lunches at the NC State Farmers Market with her OO alumni and her DDH nurses' group.

Surviving: Daughters-Julie Tomlin, Carolyn Gunton (Matt); Son-Randy Bowling (Diane); Grandchildren-M. Cutter Tomlin (Elizabeth), Chad Gunton, Sarah Gunton, Shannon Harshbarger(Turtle); Great-grandchildren-Lily Harshbarger, Ethan Tomlin. "Love you, Mom. Thanks for everything."

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.

Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
