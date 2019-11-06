|
Edith Louise King Perry
Rolesville
Edith "Louise" King Perry, 78, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019. She was born May 3, 1941 in Durham County to the late Rufus Elbert King and Bilyon Dollar Mitchell King. She and her husband owned and operated Perry's Farm Sausage & Barbeque.
A service to celebrate her life will be held 2:00 pm, Thursday, November 7, 2019 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale. Entombment will follow at Rolesville Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive relatives and friends Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home and other times at the home. Louise's family has requested that everyone dress casually and comfortably for the visitation with the Perry family.
Louise is survived by her husband of 58 years, Luther Howard Perry; daughters: Lisa P. Anderson and husband, James, Wanda Darlene Lewis and husband, Jerry; grandchildren: Garrett Bryant Bodenhamer, Justin Lee Bodenhamer, Samantha Womble and husband, Kevin, Jonathan Lewis; great-grandchildren: Emerson and Easton; sisters: Ida Raybon, Linda Guthrie; brothers: Thomas King, John King, Sidney King and Elbert King.
In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by sisters: Clara Medlin, Barbara Perry and brother, Archie King.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Rolesville Baptist Church Cemetery, 203 E Young St, Rolesville, NC 27571.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 6, 2019