Edith Rose McConnell



March 18, 1930 - October 16, 2020



Cary



Edith Rose McConnell passed away on October 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 18, 1930 in Raleigh NC to the late Stanley G Smith and Mary Gilbert. Edith was raised with much love by Allie F and Clara Mattie Newsom. Edith was a lifelong member of Macedonia United Methodist Church in Cary NC and a lifelong resident of the Oakdale community. She worked for many years in the cafeteria at Mt Vernon Goodwin Elementary School as a baker. She loved to paint, go camping and made the best coconut cake. She lived at Brighton Gardens in Raleigh for 2 1/2 years where she made many friends. She was always thinking of others. She supplied staff and residents with candy and visited Mr Everette and others during the lockdown.



In addition to her parents Edith was preceded by her brother Stanley Smith, her husband of 70 years Floyd and her sweet dog Lucy. Edith is survived by her children, Cynthia Wilson and Tony, Janet Joyner and partner James Manning and James E McConnell and Cindy.In addition, she left behind five grandchildren, Chrissy, Randy, Branden, Matthew and Andrew. Five Great Grandchildren and three Great great Grandchildren.



The family would like to express their appreciation and love to Sharon and Ashley Haigler who were Mother's guardian angels and a Godsend to our family. Also we would to thank the loving staff at Brighton Gardens who took wonderful care of her. She truly loved them all. Thank you to Transitions Hospice who helped Mother and us find comfort. In lieu of a traditional visitation Mother will be at Brown Wynne at 200 Southeast Maynard Rd, Cary on Thursday 11:30 am - 4:15 pm and Friday 9:00 - 4:15pm, if you would like to visit and sign the guestbook.



A graveside service will held on Saturday October 24 at 2:00 pm at Montlawn Memorial Park. The family respectfully request that all attendants wear masks and practice social distancing.



