Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
831 Wake Forest Road
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 832-8225
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edith Yopp Obituary
Edith Ballance Grissom Yopp

September 14, 1921 - November 24, 2019

Raleigh

Edith Ballance Grissom Yopp, 98, died peacefully Sunday. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose beautiful smile and loving grace lifted up all who met her.

She grew up in Raleigh with her parents and brother Charles Ashby. After the death of her first husband Raymond Grissom, she married Glenwood Yopp. She is survived by children Buck (Lorraine), Jim (Peggy), and Jeannine, grandchildren Kelly, James, Mary Elizabeth, Amy, and Robin, and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by stepchildren Glenwood, Jr., Bedie, and Vivian, grandchildren Michael, Jennifer, Bridget, Missy, and Lisa, and six great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Friday from 6-8 at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home on Wake Forest Rd. in Raleigh. Join the family at 11:00 on Saturday to share memories and a meal at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 301 E. Whitaker Mill Rd. Funeral services will follow at 12:30 and burial will be at Montlawn Memorial Park.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 27, 2019
