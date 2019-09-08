Home

Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 571-3300
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
White Plains UMC
Cary, NC
View Map
Edna Adams


1928 - 2019
Edna Adams Obituary
Edna B. Adams

Febuary 6, 1928 - September 4, 2019

Wake Forest

Edna Bertha Adams, 91, Wake Forest, passed away on September 4th after years of declining health due to dementia. She was preceded in death by her husband Stanley J. Adams, and several sisters in Iowa. Edna was a member of the American Legion Post 67 Auxiliary where she served as Treasurer and President while living in Cary. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family before dementia took her mind. She will be greatly missed by all. Surviving her is her daughter, Debbie Stayton and husband Mike of Cary, grandchildren Adam Stayton and Heather Morgan, great-grandchildren Jonathan and Alyssa Stayton, Mia and Ellie Morgan. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 14th at 11 am at White Plains UMC in Cary. Reception following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to White Plains UMC in Cary.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 8, 2019
