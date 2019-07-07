Edna Virginia (Ginger) Daniels Baker



September 17, 1931-July 2, 2019



Raleigh



Edna Virginia (Ginger) Daniels Baker, 87, of Raleigh NC, passed away with her daughters by her side on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. She was born September 17, 1931 in New Bern NC to the late Ralph Livingston and Edna Virginia (Parker) Daniels.



She received her Nursing and BS degree from Duke University School of Nursing. She earned her teacher certification from NC State University.



She helped deliver numerous newborns at the US Naval Base in Cherry Point, NC, Park View and Lutheran Hospitals in Ft. Wayne, IN. She worked a social worker with Craven County public schools in New Bern, NC.



Until she retired in 1993, she taught health sciences at Apex and Millbrook High Schools. At Millbrook, she and her students participated in HOSA conferences.



She is survived by her daughters Suzanne Hinnant (Bob) and Lauren Baker both of Raleigh NC, her sissy Kay Helsabeck (Ralph) of Raleigh NC and many adopted children; Betsy, Julie, Maria and her kitties. A special thank you to Perpetual Home Care for sharing Eunice with us.



She was a member of North Raleigh United Methodist Church where a memorial service will be scheduled. Details will be posted on her memorial page at cremationsocietync.com.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Ginger's honor to hosa.org, helpinghorse.org or pugrescuenc.org. Published in The News & Observer on July 7, 2019