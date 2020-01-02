|
Edna Earl Williams Powell
September 10,1928 - December 8, 2019
Raleigh
Edna Earl (Williams) Powell was born on September 10, 1928 and died on December 8, 2019 with her family by her side at the age of 91.
Edna was preceded in death by: Rommie Elbert Williams (father), Effie Lillian Davis Williams (mother),
Billy B. Powell (husband), William Julian Powell (grandson) Charles Williams (brother),Frank Williams (brother), Mildred Williams Carroll (sister), Elizabeth Williams Matthews (sister), Peggy Williams Hobbs (sister) Eugene Williams (brother).
Edna is survived by: Michael William Powell (son), Jackson Edward Powell (grandson), Alyse Addison Powell (granddaughter), Susan Powell Bailey (daughter), Mark Thomas Bailey (son-in-law) and
Chance Powell Bailey (grandson).
Edna was also blessed to have several nieces and nephews she loved.
She was born at 614 Glenwood Ave. in Raleigh and graduated from Needham Broughton High School, in the top 5 % of her class. After she graduated from high school, she became a secretary for the NC State Department of Revenue. She loved playing bridge, gardening and reading. She assisted, Billy, her husband, in his various business endeavors.
Edna was also involved in many charitable pursuits. She was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed helping others. This giving and helpful nature endeared many to Edna and taught many of us that "it is better to give than to receive." Acts 20:35. Her strong Christian background has given Edna's relatives and friends peace in that they are comforted she is now in heaven residing with God, Jesus and her beloved predeceased friends and relatives.
The celebration of Edna's life will be officiated by Mark Harrison at 2:00 pm on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Wake Union Baptist Church in Wake Forest, NC. A reception will follow the service at the church. The family is honored that Tommy Bailey and Adrienne Powell will sing at her service.
Edna has requested that no flowers be sent to her funeral and if someone wants to make a remembrance contribution, consider Wake Union Baptist Church-Building Fund, 13345 Wake Union Church Road, Wake Forest, NC 27587 or Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, Saint Mary's St. Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 2, 2020