Strickland Funeral Home
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC 27591
(919) 365-3612
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Pine Ridge Baptist Church
Visitation
Following Services
Pine Ridge Baptist Church
Edna Mann Baker Obituary
Edna Mae Mann Baker

March 1, 1934 – June 15, 2019

Raleigh

Edna Mann Baker, 85, died Saturday. She was born in Chatham County to the late William Alpha & Audrey Minnie Lassiter Mann. She retired from the NCDMV after over 33 years of service. She was dedicated to the people she loved, had a wonderful sense of humor, was determined & tenacious. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Oris Henry Baker, son-in-law, Bennie Fish, siblings, William, Ray, Cecil, & Vincent Mann.

She is survived by her daughters, Donna Monroe of Wilson, Diane Fish of Raleigh, Amy McDonald of Raleigh, grandchildren, Shane Fish, Jessica Forte, Charles Frye, Jr. (Mandy), Audrey Frye, & 6 great grandchildren.

Flowers welcomed, or memorials may be made to Pine Ridge Baptist Church.

Memorial service 2 pm, Saturday, June 22, 2019, Pine Ridge Baptist Church with visitation to follow the service.

Arrangements are with Strickland Funeral Home, 211 W. Third St. Wendell. www.stricklandfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on June 20, 2019
