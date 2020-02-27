|
Edna Matthews Talley
Feb. 9, 1936 - Feb.25, 2020
Fuquay-Varina
Edna Matthews Talley, 84, passed peacefully at home on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.
The visitation and funeral service will be at the Fuquay-Varina Baptist Church at 301 N. Woodrow St. on Saturday, February 29. The visitation will be from 1:15 to 2:45 pm, and the funeral will be at 3 p.m. Burial will follow at Wake Chapel Memorial Gardens at 905 Wake Chapel Rd.
Edna was preceded in death by her parents, John Junius and Martha Riggan Matthews, brother William Matthews, sisters Virginia Fisher and Margaret Morgan, and her husband of 59 years Roy B. Talley, Jr.
She is survived by daughters, Leah Talley, Summer Lynn Morgan, Amy Warren, their spouses, and grandsons, Alex, Sean, Austen, and Kagan. She is also survived by her sister, Rose Wester and brother-in-law, W.R. (Bob) Morgan of Henderson, N.C.
Edna graduated from Henderson Business College, and her first job was with the General Motors Acceptance Corporation. She later worked at the College of Management at N.C. State University for 17 years. After her retirement, she enjoyed working each year at the N.C. State Fair, serving on several committees at FVBC, and spending time with her family.
Edna was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, caregiver, friend, bridge partner, golfer, puzzler, book lover, cook, Tar Heel fan, and follower of the Lord. She grew up in the Island Creek Baptist Church of Henderson, N.C. and was a long time member of Fuquay-Varina Baptist Church. Her fellow members of Lydia Sunday School class were a great comfort and joy to her.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Fuquay-Varina Baptist Church.
Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home of Garner.
Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 27, 2020