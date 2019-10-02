|
|
Edna Rhodes Vann
February 13, 1941 - September 30, 2019
Fuquay-Varina
Edna Rhodes Vann, age 78, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 401 N Ennis Street, Fuquay-Varina. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 2, 2019