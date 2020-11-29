Edward Allen
September 10, 1959 - November 25, 2020
Raleigh, North Carolina - Edward Glen Allen, 61, passed away November 25, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving and caring family. Glen was born in Raleigh on September 10, 1959 to Edward Louis Allen and the late Dorothy Garris Allen. He graduated from Millbrook High School in 1977 and earned an Associate's Degree from Wake Tech in 1984. On June 1, 1985 he married the love of his life, Maria Moss Allen. Glen had over 30 years of service with NCDOT in Structure Design. He was an avid UNC fan and enjoyed bowling, golf and spending time at North Topsail Beach.
In addition to his wife and father, he leaves to cherish his memory his son, Eric Allen and grandson Conner; son Nicholas Allen; brother Scott Allen and wife Megan; sisters Rose Summerlin and husband Bruce, Ann Thomas and husband Bill, Donna Lewis and husband Jim; mother in law Betty McGwigan Moss; brother in law Cliff Moss and wife Karen; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate Glen's life will be held at a later date but friends and family are welcomed at the home anytime beginning Saturday, November 28 through Sunday, December 6th.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Transitions LifeCare at transitionslifecare.org
or The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration at theaftd.org
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com
under Tributes.