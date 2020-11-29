1/1
Edward Allen
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Allen
September 10, 1959 - November 25, 2020
Raleigh, North Carolina - Edward Glen Allen, 61, passed away November 25, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving and caring family. Glen was born in Raleigh on September 10, 1959 to Edward Louis Allen and the late Dorothy Garris Allen. He graduated from Millbrook High School in 1977 and earned an Associate's Degree from Wake Tech in 1984. On June 1, 1985 he married the love of his life, Maria Moss Allen. Glen had over 30 years of service with NCDOT in Structure Design. He was an avid UNC fan and enjoyed bowling, golf and spending time at North Topsail Beach.
In addition to his wife and father, he leaves to cherish his memory his son, Eric Allen and grandson Conner; son Nicholas Allen; brother Scott Allen and wife Megan; sisters Rose Summerlin and husband Bruce, Ann Thomas and husband Bill, Donna Lewis and husband Jim; mother in law Betty McGwigan Moss; brother in law Cliff Moss and wife Karen; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate Glen's life will be held at a later date but friends and family are welcomed at the home anytime beginning Saturday, November 28 through Sunday, December 6th.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Transitions LifeCare at transitionslifecare.org or The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration at theaftd.org
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved