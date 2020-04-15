|
Edward LaRue Bass
August 20, 1928 - April 11, 2020
Fuquay-Varina
Edward LaRue Bass, 91, of Fuquay-Varina, NC, formerly of Odenville, AL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at The Laurels of Forest Glenn, Garner, NC. A private family service will be held Friday, April 17, at 11 am. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.
LaRue was born August 20, 1928, in Acmar, AL, to the late John Hamuel and Ona Lee (White) Bass. He was born again at the age of ten when he accepted Christ as his Savior at Cook Springs Camp. A graduate of St. Clair County High School, Jacksonville State University, and Auburn University, LaRue spent his working life investing in the students of St. Clair County, AL, as a teacher, coach, principal, and guidance counselor. At the time of his retirement in 1988, he was Director of the John Pope Eden Area Vocational Center in Ashville, AL.
On August 23, 1957, he married his sweetheart, Oris Hawkins, with whom he shared 62 wonderful years, until she preceded him in death in October of 2019. LaRue is survived by his son, Brian Bass (Sharen); daughter, Holly Bass; beloved grandchildren, Shelby Bass and David Bass. He is also survived by his brother, William "Bill" Bass (Jean) and their sons, Terry Bass (Michelle) and Greg Bass; loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and a host of long-time friends.
A veteran, LaRue was proud to have served his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict, stationed in Germany. He was a member of Fuquay-Varina Baptist Church and for more than 42 years was an active Gideon, serving both in Alabama and North Carolina. His favorite pastimes included fishing, golfing, gardening, singing bass in the church choir, and spending time with family and friends. Everyone who met him experienced his ever-present humor and positive outlook and was bid farewell with his admonition to "have a good day today and a better day tomorrow".
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to The Gideons International, www.gideons.org/sendtheword. Condolences may be sent to www.ApexFuneral.net where LaRue's online photo memorial may also be viewed.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 15, 2020