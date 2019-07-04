|
|
Edward Darnell Oates, " Uncle Duck"
March 10, 1956 - June 29, 2019
Raleigh
Edward Darnell Oates, "Uncle Duck", of Raleigh, NC departed this life on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Wake: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Friday, July 5, 2019 at Lea Funeral Home, 2500 Poole Road, Raleigh, NC.
Funeral Service: 12:00 PM, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Zina Christian Center, 3670 Bastion Lane, Raleigh, NC.
Interment: Carolina Biblical Gardens, Garner, NC.
Survivors: Sisters, Dorothy Mason of Park Forest, IL, Cheryl Stokes(Preston) of Wake Forest, NC and Wilma Brown of Raleigh, NC; Brother, Terry Oates of Raleigh, NC; Mother, Myrtle Bell of Raleigh, NC; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on July 4, 2019