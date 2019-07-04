Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lea Funeral Home
2500 Poole Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
(919) 231-1000
Wake
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lea Funeral Home
2500 Poole Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Zina Christian Center
3670 Bastion Lane
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Oates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Darnell "Uncle Duck" Oates


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Darnell "Uncle Duck" Oates Obituary
Edward Darnell Oates, " Uncle Duck"

March 10, 1956 - June 29, 2019

Raleigh

Edward Darnell Oates, "Uncle Duck", of Raleigh, NC departed this life on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Wake: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Friday, July 5, 2019 at Lea Funeral Home, 2500 Poole Road, Raleigh, NC.

Funeral Service: 12:00 PM, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Zina Christian Center, 3670 Bastion Lane, Raleigh, NC.

Interment: Carolina Biblical Gardens, Garner, NC.

Survivors: Sisters, Dorothy Mason of Park Forest, IL, Cheryl Stokes(Preston) of Wake Forest, NC and Wilma Brown of Raleigh, NC; Brother, Terry Oates of Raleigh, NC; Mother, Myrtle Bell of Raleigh, NC; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lea Funeral Home
Download Now