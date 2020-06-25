Edward Dunnagan
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward J. Dunnagan

April 10, 1942 - June 24, 2020

Raleigh

Edward Jerome Dunnagan, 78, passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 24, 2020. A native of Durham, NC, Ed graduated from Gardner Webb College in 1962 and Wake Forest University in 1965. He was employed by IBM at Research Triangle Park, retiring in 1992 as a Senior Placement Counselor.

Ed enjoyed helping young people and was active as a parent at the Achievement School in Raleigh and with RA's at his church, Forest Hills Baptist.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ted L. and Irene King Dunnagan and a brother, Dr. Ted H. Dunnagan.

Surviving are his wife, Elizabeth (Betsy) Dunnagan; daughters, Stephanie Lee Tabor of Wilmington and Kathleen (Kate) B. Dunnagan of Savannah, GA; son, Patrick L. Dunnagan of Raleigh; granddaughter, Lyla June Tigert of Staunton, VA.

A graveside service will be held 1:00 pm Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Raleigh Memorial Park, 7501 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27612.

Memorials may be made to Forest Hills Baptist Church, 201 Dixie Trail, Raleigh, NC 27610.

Online condolences may be made to www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Raleigh Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Raleigh Memorial Park & Mitchell Funeral Home
7501 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
9197872766
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved