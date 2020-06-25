Edward J. Dunnagan
April 10, 1942 - June 24, 2020
Raleigh
Edward Jerome Dunnagan, 78, passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 24, 2020. A native of Durham, NC, Ed graduated from Gardner Webb College in 1962 and Wake Forest University in 1965. He was employed by IBM at Research Triangle Park, retiring in 1992 as a Senior Placement Counselor.
Ed enjoyed helping young people and was active as a parent at the Achievement School in Raleigh and with RA's at his church, Forest Hills Baptist.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ted L. and Irene King Dunnagan and a brother, Dr. Ted H. Dunnagan.
Surviving are his wife, Elizabeth (Betsy) Dunnagan; daughters, Stephanie Lee Tabor of Wilmington and Kathleen (Kate) B. Dunnagan of Savannah, GA; son, Patrick L. Dunnagan of Raleigh; granddaughter, Lyla June Tigert of Staunton, VA.
A graveside service will be held 1:00 pm Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Raleigh Memorial Park, 7501 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27612.
Memorials may be made to Forest Hills Baptist Church, 201 Dixie Trail, Raleigh, NC 27610.
Online condolences may be made to www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
April 10, 1942 - June 24, 2020
Raleigh
Edward Jerome Dunnagan, 78, passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 24, 2020. A native of Durham, NC, Ed graduated from Gardner Webb College in 1962 and Wake Forest University in 1965. He was employed by IBM at Research Triangle Park, retiring in 1992 as a Senior Placement Counselor.
Ed enjoyed helping young people and was active as a parent at the Achievement School in Raleigh and with RA's at his church, Forest Hills Baptist.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ted L. and Irene King Dunnagan and a brother, Dr. Ted H. Dunnagan.
Surviving are his wife, Elizabeth (Betsy) Dunnagan; daughters, Stephanie Lee Tabor of Wilmington and Kathleen (Kate) B. Dunnagan of Savannah, GA; son, Patrick L. Dunnagan of Raleigh; granddaughter, Lyla June Tigert of Staunton, VA.
A graveside service will be held 1:00 pm Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Raleigh Memorial Park, 7501 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27612.
Memorials may be made to Forest Hills Baptist Church, 201 Dixie Trail, Raleigh, NC 27610.
Online condolences may be made to www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 25, 2020.