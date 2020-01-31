|
|
Lieutenant Colonel Edward J Durham Jr
October 18th 1951 - January 28, 2020
Raleigh
Lieutenant Colonel Edward J Durham Jr, of Raleigh NC, passed away at home on January 28th 2020 at the age of 68, following his courageous and inspiring battle against brain cancer.
Ed was born in Rutland, VT on October 18th 1951. He graduated from Poultney High School class of 1969 and continued on to receive a Bachelors of Science in Engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point, a Masters in Administration from Central Michigan University and a Master in Education from Old Dominion University.
Ed married Mary Ellen Powell Durham on June 24th 1973 and they enjoyed 46 years of marriage together.
After 20 years of military service in the Army Ed spent the remainder of his professional career teaching mathematics at Garner High School, Carroll Middle School and lastly at Ravenscroft School where spent over 20 years before retiring in 2018. While at Ravenscroft he ran the chess club and coached many sports including football, baseball, women's tennis, and wrestling. He played an integral role in reestablishing the Ravenscroft wrestling program in 2006-2007 and remained actively involved with the program until his death. He also served as Scout Master for Troop 31 at Fort Monroe VA. He enjoyed the outdoors and spending time camping, fishing, hiking, biking and canoing. As an avid sports fan you could always find him cheering on the St Louis Cardinals, Army Black Knights, NC State Wolfpack and Appalachian State Mountaineers. Other passions included his many handyman projects and online chess.
Ed is survived by wife, sons Thomas of Raleigh and Edward of Tempe, AZ, daughter in-laws Sarah (Thomas) and Robin (Edward), grandsons Oliver and Candon, granddaughters Molly and Mae, mother Margret, brother Michael, sisters Mary Preseau, Elizabeth Nichols, Catherine Richards, Marcia Weger, Margret Thomas, Bridget Durham and Julie Lewis, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ed is preceded in death by his infant son and father Edward J Durham Sr.
Visitation will be held from 4-6pm on Sunday, February 2nd, 2020 at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 1701 E Millbrook Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609.
The Funeral Mass will be held at 12:30 PM on Monday, February 3rd, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 11401 Leesville Rd, Raleigh, NC 27613. Fr. Steve Kluge will be officiating.
Following the Mass, the Interment with Military honors will be held at Raleigh Memorial Park, 7501 Glenwood Ave Raleigh, NC 27612
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the following: Ravenscroft Wrestling Program (7409 Falls of Neuse Rd, Raleigh, NC 27615), Transitions LifeCare (250 Hospice Circle Raleigh, NC 27607), St. Francis of Assisi Church (11401 Leesville Rd, Raleigh, NC 27613).
The family of Ltc Edward J Durham Jr wishes to thank Dr Frances Collichio and the entire staff at the UNC Rex Adult Oncology Clinic as well as the numerous special aids and care givers specifically Aaron Carr, Luanne Weaver, Terrisha Clifton, Carol Ganoe.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 31, 2020