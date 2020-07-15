Edward Arthur Engebretson
December 26, 1926 - July 13, 2020
Raleigh
Edward Arthur Engebretson, 93, died Monday, July 13, 2020.
He was a native of Brooklyn, NY, and raised on an apple orchard in Morganville, NJ, where he developed his green thumb and ethic for hard work. After graduating Matawan Regional High School, Ed joined the Merchant Marines in 1945, serving as a radio operator on tankers for 15 years, before joining ITT telecommunications. Upon his retirement, Ed represented various companies before creating his own, Global Communications, Inc.
In 1951, Ed married the love of his life, Arlene M. Woolley, and was blessed with a marriage of 68 years. He was predeceased by his parents who immigrated from Norway, Engmar and Astrid Engebretson; his only brother, David Engebretson and wife Dorothy; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Earl and Jeanette Woolley; as well as two sons-in-law, Jim Staten and Vernon Kinsey.
He loved HAM (amateur) radio, gardening, and time with his family. One of his retirement hobbies was collecting the excess food inventory from local grocery stores and distributing it among agencies and people in need. He belonged to North Raleigh United Methodist Church and was a Mason.
Surviving are his wife, Arlene W. Engebretson; three daughters, Carol Kinsey, Nancy Staten, and Karen Preston (Hunter); two grandsons, Andrew Kinsey (Kathy), and Matthew Kinsey (fiancé, Ashley Upson); two granddaughters, Kelli Powell (Will), and Sarah Preston (fiancé, Ben Barber), a great granddaughter, Kaylee Kinsey, and a great grandson, Bentley Kinsey, and one niece, Donna Wooster (Andy).
A special thanks to Kelley's family care home and Transitions Hospice for their special care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to North Raleigh United Methodist Church Children's ministries or to the Masonic Home for Children at Oxford.
A funeral service will be held at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 1701 E Millbrook Rd, Raleigh, Thursday, July 16, 11am, with a private graveside following. Due to North Carolina mandates, masks are required if attending. Condolences for the family may be left at www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com