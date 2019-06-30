|
|
Edward Clark (Woody) Farr
April 13, 1937 - June 24, 2019
Wake Forest
Edward Clark (Woody) Farr, 82, passed away peacefully at home on Monday. He was a devoted husband, loving father, and proud grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Patty Roberts Farr, her children, Butch & wife Chandra, Betsey & husband Jeff, five grandchildren, & Ted's fiance, Jen.
Born in 1937 in Charlotte, NC, he was the son of Mary Virginia & William Farr. He was preceded in death by his wife, Paula Tanner, of Rockingham and son, Edward C. Farr, Jr. (Ted) of Raleigh. Woody worked at IBM for 30 years, Renaissance Creative Media, & served as a Stephen Minister. Woody loved to fish, tell stories, pull for NCSU, and volunteer.
A funeral service will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church in Wake Forest on Saturday, July 13th at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to
the Dementia Alliance of NC.
Published in The News & Observer on June 30, 2019