Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
St. John's Episcopal Church
Wake Forest, NC
1937 - 2019
Edward Clark (Woody) Farr

April 13, 1937 - June 24, 2019

Wake Forest

Edward Clark (Woody) Farr, 82, passed away peacefully at home on Monday. He was a devoted husband, loving father, and proud grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Patty Roberts Farr, her children, Butch & wife Chandra, Betsey & husband Jeff, five grandchildren, & Ted's fiance, Jen.

Born in 1937 in Charlotte, NC, he was the son of Mary Virginia & William Farr. He was preceded in death by his wife, Paula Tanner, of Rockingham and son, Edward C. Farr, Jr. (Ted) of Raleigh. Woody worked at IBM for 30 years, Renaissance Creative Media, & served as a Stephen Minister. Woody loved to fish, tell stories, pull for NCSU, and volunteer.

A funeral service will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church in Wake Forest on Saturday, July 13th at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to

the Dementia Alliance of NC.
Published in The News & Observer on June 30, 2019
