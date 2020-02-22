Home

POWERED BY

Services
City of Oaks Cremation
4900 Green Road
Raleigh, NC 27616
(919) 438-1649

Edward Gardner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Gardner Obituary
Dr. Edward Gardner, Jr.

July 28, 1925 - February 10, 2020

Raleigh

Dr. Edward Gardner, Jr. passed away peacefully on February 10, 2020, at the age of 94. Ed was son of parents Edward Sr., and Lucy Gardner, born and raised in Charleston, West Virginia. He married his high school sweetheart, Helena, after returning from WWII having served in the Army Air Corps. Ed was a loving husband, and devoted father and grandfather. Ed is survived by his son Mark and daughter-in-law Crista Gardner, son Matthew Gardner, daughter Lisa and son-in-law Nathan Maune, grandsons Austin and Noah, brother Gil and sister-in-law Dwanna Gardner, and dear nieces and nephews around the country. He was preceded in death by his wife Helena, and brother Coit and sister-in-law Mary Gardner. The family plans a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National .
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of City of Oaks Cremation
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -