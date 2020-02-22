|
Dr. Edward Gardner, Jr.
July 28, 1925 - February 10, 2020
Raleigh
Dr. Edward Gardner, Jr. passed away peacefully on February 10, 2020, at the age of 94. Ed was son of parents Edward Sr., and Lucy Gardner, born and raised in Charleston, West Virginia. He married his high school sweetheart, Helena, after returning from WWII having served in the Army Air Corps. Ed was a loving husband, and devoted father and grandfather. Ed is survived by his son Mark and daughter-in-law Crista Gardner, son Matthew Gardner, daughter Lisa and son-in-law Nathan Maune, grandsons Austin and Noah, brother Gil and sister-in-law Dwanna Gardner, and dear nieces and nephews around the country. He was preceded in death by his wife Helena, and brother Coit and sister-in-law Mary Gardner. The family plans a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National .
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 22, 2020