Edward L. Phipps
March 23, 1929 - April 02, 2019
Raleigh
Edward L. Phipps died peacefully on April 2, 2019 at the age of 90. He was preceded in death by parents, Alice W. and Rueben Phipps, 4 brothers and 3 sisters. Edward is survived by his wife, Erma L. Phipps; 3 children, Dianne Woodby (Keith), Connie Long (William) and Garry Watkins; and 4 grandchildren, Amanda Woodby, Daniel Watkins, Cathy Engel, and J.D. Daughtry.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired from the N.C. State University as a printer. Edward was a long time member of Carolina Pines Baptist Church.
A visitation will be held on April 6, 2019 at Montlawn Funeral Home in Raleigh at 10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. with funeral services immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Carolina Pines Baptist Church at 2655 S. Saunders St., Raleigh, NC 27603.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 5, 2019