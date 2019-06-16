Edward J. Massaro



June 7, 1933 - June 1, 2019



Cary



MASSARO - Edward J. born June 7, 1933 in New Jersey passed away June 1, 2019 in Cary, NC. After a five-year battle with Alzheimer's Disease.



Ed, The cool Professor, Scientist, Loving Husband, Brother, Father, Uncle, Grandfather, animal lover, environmental advocate, scuba diver, bird watcher and an Eagle Scout.



In 1965 Ed earned his A.B. Biology, Chemistry from Rutgers University, 1958 M.A. Biochemistry. Cell Biology from University of Texas-Austin, 1962 Ph. D Biochemistry, Cell Biology, Physiology University of Texas-Austin and the University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston.



Ed knew from the time he was a child that he wanted to be a scientist. His interest in nature and science was stimulated by the Boy Scouts where he obtained Eagle Scout Status. Ed was the first in his family to attend college and supported himself and his family as an undergraduate and graduate student.



Ed wore many hats, Instructor of Biology and Chemistry at Brinn College Texas, Research Associate at Johns Hopkins University, Assistant, Associate, Professor and Research Professor of Biochemistry at SUNYAB, Director of Toxicology and Chemical Carcinogenesis at Mason Research Institute, Director of Center of Air Environment and Professor of Biochemical Toxicology at Department of Veterinary Science at The PA State University, Research Scientist at the NC EPA. Ed has published numerous articles and edited journals, handbooks, newsletters and a book series. Ed truly loved his career and it shows by all of his accomplishments and dedication to science.



Ed was the "coolest" biochemistry professor at SUNY at Buffalo and inspired many undergraduate and graduate students to make careers in science. He was very proud of all of his students and loved to teach.



Ed spent 45 years with the love of his life, Arlene. 41 of those years as devoted husband and wife. They enjoyed animals, especially their cats. Ed never missed an opportunity for belly rubs and giving treats to his numerous cats over the years. He also enjoyed cooking Italian food, a good book, a great laugh and a glass of Canadian Club. Ed will be dearly missed by his wife, family, friends and his cats.



Edward was preceded in death by his parents; Anthony and Sadie Massaro and his brother: Joel Massaro.



He is survived by his wife of 41 years Arlene Massaro M.D., four children from his first marriage David (Julie) Massaro, Paul (Tammy) Massaro, Steven (Lisa) Massaro, Anita Massaro Umek; Grandchildren Kate Edwards, Rachel Edwards, Caleb Umek, Liam Umek, Elijah Umek, Anthony Massaro, Jessica Massaro, Natasha Massaro, Joseph Massaro, Nikolas Massaro, Jake Massaro; Niece Michelle Soloman; Nephews Scott (Celia) Massaro, Jeffery Massaro; Great Nephews Joshua, Jordan and Austin; Sister-in-law's Rhoda (Massaro); Mary (Isreal) Blagdon; Laura (Sean) Hillis, Brother-in-law's Thomas (Kathy) Mahood, Samuel (Sharon) Mahood. 4 Great Grandchildren, His first wife Janet Massaro; The Morganti Family (Judy, Lisa, Laura); The Muscarella Family (Frank, Cookie); Close family friend Trece Morris; Mort Kaplan- his longest friend of 85 years; many graduate students who are now respected scientists and five loving cats.



He will be missed dearly.



A Funeral service will be held Friday, June 21,2019 @ 11 AM at St Andrews Catholic Church 3008 Old Raleigh Rd, Apex, NC 27502. In lieu of flowers, if desired consider donation to Research for Alzheimer's Disease, environmental protection or animal rescue groups.



Published in The News & Observer on June 16, 2019